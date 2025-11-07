Wilson (ribs) did not participate in practice Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The linebacker was also estimated to be a nonparticipant in Wednesday's walkthrough. Wilson injured his ribs in Arizona's win over Dallas on Monday night. At the moment, the middle linebacker who played on nearly every defensive snap across the first seven games of the season does not appear to be on track to play Sunday against the Seahawks.