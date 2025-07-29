Coach Jonathan Gannon said that Wilson has done an "excellent" job manning middle linebacker in the Cardinals' first-team defense during the early stages of training camp, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Arizona moved on from MLB Kyzir White this offseason, and Wilson was among the top candidates to take on his role ahead of the 2025 campaign along with Akeem Davis-Gaither. Gannon more or less confirmed that Wilson will be the starting Mike linebacker moving forward, so an increase in his tackle count (75 in 16 regular-season games in 2024) and snap share (74.3 percent) seem likely, assuming he's able to stay on the field. Stud safety Budda Baker is coming off a career-high 164 tackles last year, but White was second among Cardinals defenders with 137 stops, which may be the baseline for Wilson in his new gig.