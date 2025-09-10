Wilson recorded eight tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass in a 20-13 win against New Orleans on Sunday.

Wilson was quite productive in the season-opening victory, finishing tied for second on Arizona with his eight stops. He logged 100 percent of the team's 75 defensive snaps, something he didn't do in any game last season. Wilson's solid start to the campaign Sunday suggests he has a good chance of exceeding his career-high mark of 82 tackles, which he established in his rookie 2019 season with Cleveland.