Wilson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Wilson has been working through an ankle injury that he picked up during the Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. He played every single defensive snap against the Titans in Week 5 and was limited in practice this past week, so his status for Sunday's game may not be announced by the Cardinals until approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.