Wilson logged seven tackles (six solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defense in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Vikings.

Wilson had just one sack to his name entering Sunday's game, but he finished with two of the Vikings' five sacks on Sam Darnold. Wilson is now 0.5 sacks shy from matching his career high that he set across 17 regular-season games with the Patriots in 2023. His 62 tackles through 12 games this year are his most since his rookie season with the Browns in 2019 (82 tackles across 16 regular-season games).