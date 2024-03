Wilson and the Cardinals have agreed to a three-year, $12.75 million deal that could go as high as $15 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The linebacker has played more snaps on special teams than defense in each of the last three seasons. Wilson logged 960 defensive snaps and 82 tackles as a rookie with the Browns in 2019, but he has yet to come close to those numbers since. As a member of the Patriots the last two seasons, Wilson recorded 37 and 36 tackles, respectively.