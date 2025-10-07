Wilson registered six tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during the Cardinals' 22-21 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Wilson played every single defensive snap for the fourth time this season and led the Cardinals in tackles Sunday. The seventh-year linebacker is up to 41 tackles (22 solo) and five pass defenses through the first five games of the regular season, and he is on track to surpass his total from 2024 (75 tackles through 16 games).