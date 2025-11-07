Wilson (ribs) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Alabama product didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a ribs injury in the Week 9 win over the Cowboys, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Wilson leads the Cardinals' defense in tackles through eight games this season, recording 60 stops and six passes defended, including one interception. While he's out in Week 10, expect rookie Cody Simon to operate as Arizona's top middle linebacker.