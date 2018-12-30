Cardinals' Malachi Dupre: Added to active roster
The Cardinals promoted Dupre to the active roster Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dupre has knocked around practice squads in the NFL since being drafted in the seventh round by the Packers in the 2017 draft. The 23-year-old is unlikely to make a significant offensive impact Week 17 given the current health of the other Cardinals' wide receivers.
