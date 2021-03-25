Butler is signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Released by the Titans earlier this month, Butler lands on his feet in an Arizona defense that's desperately in need of cornerback help. The Cardinals recently lost Patrick Peterson to the Vikings, leaving 32-year-old Robert Alford and 23-year-old Byron Murphy as their top options at the position. Butler is also on the older side (31) for an NFL cornerback, but he's coming off a solid 2020 season with 100 tackles (86 solo), 14 pass defenses and four interceptions in 16 games. While the gaudy tackle numbers were a new feature last season, Butler does have a six-year streak with multiple INTs and nine or more PDs.