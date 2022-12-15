Wilson (neck) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
For the second consecutive day, Wilson showed up on Arizona's injury report as a limited participant in practice due to the neck injury he sustained Monday against the Patriots. He'll have one more chance to ramp back up to full speed Friday, but with both Byron Murphy's (back) and Antonio Hamilton's (back) weekend availability currently in jeopardy, Christian Matthew and Jace Whittaker could both see additional secondary snaps versus Denver on Sunday.
