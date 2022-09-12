Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wilson injured his leg during Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, but he's "doing better" Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It's unclear when he suffered the injury as the second-year cornerback still played 63 defensive snaps and recorded five tackles (four solo) and two pass defenses. Wilson appears to have avoided a significant issue and should be good to go for Week 2, though Wednesday's practice report should provide further clarity on his availability.