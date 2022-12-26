Head coach Kliff Kingbury said Monday that Wilson (stinger) is considered day-to-day, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Although Wilson departed Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay due to a stinger, he said after the game that he felt fine, per Weinfuss. The 23-year-old's activity levels in practice throughout the week should provide further clarification regarding his availability for Arizona's New Year's Day matchup versus Atlanta, but he's nonetheless anticipated to suit up in Week 17 and continue operating as one of the Cardinals' starting cornerbacks opposite of veteran Antonio Hamilton.