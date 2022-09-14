Wilson (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, Kevin Parrish Jr. of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In Arizona's Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, Wilson tallied five tackles, two pass defenses and one forced fumble while playing 96 percent (67 of 70) of the team's defensive snaps. On Monday, coach Kliff Kingsbury noted Wilson hurt his leg in the opener, but he said Wednesday that the cornerback "did some stuff today, so that's promising." Officially listed with an ankle issue on the first Week 2 injury report, Wilson ended up unimpeded in the end.