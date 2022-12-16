Wilson (neck) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson was limited at each practice during Week 15 prep due to a neck injury he sustained against the Patriots on Monday night. Byron Murphy (back) will miss a fifth straight contest, while Wilson and Antonio Hamilton (back/illness) are questionable, leaving Arizona's secondary in a precarious situation heading into Sunday's showdown against Denver.