Wilson recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Bengals.
Wilson had not recorded more than six tackles in the Cards' previous four games. He is still looking for his first interception of the season, but he is remaining an active defender. The cornerback has also been reliable, as he was on the field for all 79 snaps. It was his third time not leaving the field on defense this year.
