Wilson (undisclosed) drew the start and played 18 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Bengals, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

Wilson opened training camp with an undisclosed injury, but he appears to be fine after starting Friday's preseason opener. The second-year corner registered 48 tackles and two forced fumbles across 14 games as a rookie and is slated for an increased role in Year 2.