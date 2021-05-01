The Cardinals selected Wilson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 136th overall.

The Cardinals traded a fourth-round pick next year to jump ahead of the division-rival Seahawks and select the Florida product. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, the 22-year-old never quite lived up to the lofty expectations, but he's a legitimately dynamic athlete, reportedly running a 4.34 40-yard dash at Floriday's pro day and has the length to be an effective corner in man-to-man situations. Technique is the clear issue with Wilson, something the Cardinals coaching staff will have to clean up with such little depth in the secondary.