Wilson (neck) was limited in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wilson, who sustained a stinger in his neck this past weekend against the Buccaneers, was able to upgrade to limited activity Thursday following his DNP designation on Wednesday's practice estimate. After Arizona's Week 16 loss, the second-year pro said that he felt fine, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, so it currently sounds as if he'll continue operating as one of the Cardinals' starting cornerbacks versus the Falcons on New Year's Day.
