Wilson (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Wilson was forced out with a stinger injury in his neck during the Week 17 loss to Tampa Bay, and he was deemed day-to-day by Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury heading into Week 18 prep. The second-year cornerback then logged one limited session Thursday sandwiched between DNPs on Wednesday and Friday, so his official availability will come down to the pregame inactives list released 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1 pm E.T. kickoff. With fellow starter Antonio Hamilton (hip), the Cardinals' secondary could be left with three available cornerbacks if Wilson ultimately sits out.
