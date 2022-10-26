Wilson was named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week after recording three tackles and returning an interception for a touchdown in the Cardinals' 42-34 win over the Saints in Week 7.

The second-year cornerback also had another pass breakup on the night, but it was his pick-six of Saints quarterback Andy Dalton -- one of the Cardinals' two in the victory -- that helped break a 14-14 tie and turn the tide of the game. The interception was the first of the season for Wilson, who has tallied 29 tackles through the Cardinals' seven games.