Wilson (undisclosed) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Patriots, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson's night is officially over after going down with a stinger in the first half. While it's still what part of his body was affected, the 23-year-old will now shift his focus toward recovering in time for Arizona's game against the Raiders this coming Sunday. Wilson recorded career highs in tackles (52) and pass defended (eight) over the first 12 games of the season, and he logged two more tackles before exiting Monday night.