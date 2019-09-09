Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Gilbert (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against Baltimore, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Gilbert was unable to suit up in the season opener against Detroit either, suggesting there is cause for concern regarding the injury. It's still unclear how long he'll be sidelined for, but Justin Murray started at right tackle in his place last week, and will be the favorite to do so again for Week 2.

