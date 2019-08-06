Cardinals' Marcus Gilbert: Ready for preseason action
Gilbert (groin) was unable to practice Tuesday, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said he'll suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Chargers, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
Gilbert tweaked his groin during Monday's practice, and was likely given a veteran day off Tuesday. The 31-year-old is expected to handle starting right tackle duties for the team this upcoming season, so he'll likely see a few series', then make way for backups during Thursday's contest.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...