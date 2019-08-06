Gilbert (groin) was unable to practice Tuesday, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said he'll suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Chargers, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Gilbert tweaked his groin during Monday's practice, and was likely given a veteran day off Tuesday. The 31-year-old is expected to handle starting right tackle duties for the team this upcoming season, so he'll likely see a few series', then make way for backups during Thursday's contest.