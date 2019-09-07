Cardinals' Marcus Gilbert: Won't play Sunday
Gilbert (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against Detroit, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gilbert popped up on the injury report Thursday after "banging up" his knee, leading him to miss practice Friday. It's unclear how long the 31-year-old will be out, but for now it seems that either Brett Toth or Justin Murray will start at right tackle in his absence.
