Cardinals' Marcus Williams: Lands in Arizona
Williams signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Williams played 15 games in 2017 -- five with the Jets and 10 with the Texans -- logging 18 tackles and one interception. The 27-year-old veteran will spend the offseason working to earn a rotational role with the Cardinals, who are in need of cornerback help across from Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson.
