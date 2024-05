Bailey agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After four years in Cincinnati, Bailey will get a fresh start in Arizona. The 27-year-old accumulated 73 tackles (46 solo) across 60 games with the Bengals, primarily as a depth linebacker and special teams contributor. He will now look to impress in OTAs and carve out a role for himself with his new team.