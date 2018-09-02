The Cardinals activated Golden (knee) from the PUP list Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Golden is 11 months removed from tearing the ACL in his right knee, so he may not be entirely ready by the Cardinals' opener next Sunday against the Redskins. That said, his expected return must be within the first six weeks of the season, or else the team wouldn't have risked activating the pass rusher. Perhaps more important is how many snaps he'll be able to handle when he is cleared to take the field.