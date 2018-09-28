Cardinals' Markus Golden: Cleared for Week 4
Golden (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Unlike a week ago, Golden was actually cleared for action before game day, likely due to confidence in the state of his left knee. He may be at least a few weeks away from being anything more than a situational pass rusher, but he's also a fair bet to surpass the defensive snap share (16.2 percent) from last Sunday's season debut moving forward.
