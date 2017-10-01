Cardinals' Markus Golden: Exits with knee injury
Golden suffered an apparent knee injury against the 49ers on Sunday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Golden went down early in overtime and eventually limped his way to the locker room. The 26-year-old left the field mostly under his own power, but specifics won't be available on the injury until an official announcement comes from the team.
