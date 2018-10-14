Cardinals' Markus Golden: Expected to play Sunday
Golden (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Golden's knee injury sidelined him for the Cardinals' victory over the 49ers in Week 5, but he took a step forward this week by logging a trio of limited practices. It looks like that will be enough for the Cardinals to keep him active Sunday, though his reps could be limited. The defensive end has played in just two games this season, logging two tackles and no sacks.
