Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Golden (undisclosed) will be a game-day decision for Week 1, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The extent of the injury remains unclear, but Golden didn't appear in any of the Cardinals' preseason contests. The 2015 second-round pick recorded 48 tackles and 11 sacks last year, so his potential absence would be a big blow to Arizona's defense, which faces a stiff test against the Chiefs on Sunday.