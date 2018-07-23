The Cardinals placed Golden (knee) on the PUP list Monday, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

Golden continues his recovery from a Week 4 ACL tear, with little known about his progress aside from embarking on running in early April. The pass rusher himself didn't clear up the situation at mandatory minicamp, telling Odegard he'd like to "feel healthy by the preseason." If that's not possible, which appears to be the case, Golden wants "to be ready" by the regular-season opener. With a 12.5-sack campaign on his resume, he has the ability to complement All-Pro Chandler Jones, but Golden's injury is a significant hurdle to overcome.