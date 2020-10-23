The Cardinals acquired Golden via trade from the Giants for a sixth-round pick, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Cardinals selected Golden in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and he played 46 games with the team over four seasons and recorded 19 sacks and six forced fumbles. The team let him walk following the 2018 season, and he signed with the Giants and racked up 10.5 sacks through 22 games before this trade. Golden will be an immediate upgrade to Arizona's pass rush that is hurting without Chandler Jones (biceps). He played for the Giants on Thursday against the Eagles, though, so he won't be eligible to suit up with the Cardinals until after Arizona's Week 8 bye.