Coach Steven Wilks suggested "it's going to be close" regarding whether or not Golden will be able to avoid the PUP list, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Golden continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered in Week 4 of last season and remains without a specific timetable for return at this point. The team's decision on his status to begin the season should provide a clearer indication of how long he's expected to sit in the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jalen-ramsey.jpg

    Updated DST and kicker tiers

    Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...