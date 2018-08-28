Cardinals' Markus Golden: Health status shaky entering 2018 season
Coach Steven Wilks suggested "it's going to be close" regarding whether or not Golden will be able to avoid the PUP list, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Golden continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered in Week 4 of last season and remains without a specific timetable for return at this point. The team's decision on his status to begin the season should provide a clearer indication of how long he's expected to sit in the regular season.
