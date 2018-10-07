Cardinals' Markus Golden: Inactive Sunday
Golden (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Golden managed to play during Arizona's last two regular season games while nursing a knee injury, but will sit out Sunday's contest. Expect Benson Mayowa to slot into the starting lineup as long as Golden remains sidelined.
