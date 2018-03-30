Golden (knee) likely will transition to defensive end under new head coach Steve Wilks, who ran a 4-3 alignment as the defensive coordinator in Carolina last season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

A defensive end in college, Golden is a bit undersized for the position by NFL standards, listed at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds. He piled up 51 tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles as a 3-4 outside linebacker in 2016, but was held without a sack last season before suffering a torn ACL in Week 4. Golden is said to be progressing well in his recovery and tentatively is expected to be ready for Week 1, though it's safe to assume he'll be limited or absent throughout the offseason program. Wilks believes Golden and Chandler Jones won't have much trouble adjusting to the new defensive scheme.