Golden (toe) was a limited paricipant during the Cardinals' practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

While Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury did not initially elaborate on the exact nature of Golden's injury, it appears he is dealing with an unspecified toe issue injury, according to the team's official injury report Thursday. However, Kingsbury did previously tab the 31-year-old as a likely game-time decision heading into Sunday's season opener against Kansas City. Golden led the Cardinals' pass rush with 11 sacks over 16 games last year, so his health status on the Cardinals' injury reports Friday and Saturday will be worth monitoring closely.