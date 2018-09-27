Cardinals' Markus Golden: Limited Wednesday
Golden (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
On Sunday, Golden took the field for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee Week 4 of last season, but his only contribution was an ignominious one. On one of his 12 (of 74) defensive snaps, he fell victim to the NFL's new roughing the passer penalty as the Bears drove for their first points of the game in the second quarter. Despite the lack of any stats, he should ramp up his workload in the coming weeks and eventually supply something in the sack column.
