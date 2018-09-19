Golden (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fitting in limited sessions last week wasn't considered enough for the Cardinals to clear Golden for game action Sunday against the Rams. After Wednesday's uninhibited session, he's trending in the right direction for his first appearance since tearing the ACL in his right knee Week 4 of last season. Supporting that notion is coach Steve Wilks, who told Kyle Odegard of the team's official site "I hope so" when asked about Golden suiting up this Sunday versus the Bears.

