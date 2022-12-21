Golden finished Sunday's Week 15 loss to Denver with seven tackles (five solo), including one sack.
This was one of Golden's best games of the campaign, as he finished one shy of his season-high tackle mark and recorded his second full sack. The veteran linebacker has played on at least 63 percent of Arizona's defensive snaps in all but two games this season, but he's produced a modest 41 tackles over 14 contests. That's about the same pace that led him to 48 stops over 16 games last season, but he had 11 sacks in that campaign versus just 2.5 so far in 2022.
More News
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Full-go for Week 1•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Receives one-year extension•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Limited on Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Game-time call for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Restored from COVID list•