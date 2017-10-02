Cardinals' Markus Golden: May have torn ACL
The Cardinals fear Golden (knee) suffered a torn ACL or MCL during Sunday's 18-15 win over the 49ers, Mike Jurecki of 98.7 FM Arizona Sports reports.
Golden walked off the field under his own power during overtime, but he was sporting a noticeable limp. He's yet to record a sack this season, after piling up 51 tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles last year. Any absence nonetheless would be a big blow to the Arizona defense, considering Golden played 86 percent of the defensive snaps through three weeks. He'll have an MRI on Monday, with Kareem Martin set to take on an expanded role if Golden's injury is confirmed to be serious.
