Cardinals' Markus Golden: Misses practice again
Golden (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals must have been confident in Golden taking the field at some point during the first six games of the season following his activation from the PUP list Saturday. That said, if coach Steve Wilks has his way, Golden likely won't be active Week 1 against the Redskins. "I believe right now that if a guy's not practicing by Thursday, it's tough for him to be ready for the game," Wilks told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com on Wednesday. As a result, the Cardinals may not waste any time and rule him out on the final injury report of the week Friday.
