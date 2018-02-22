Cardinals' Markus Golden: Nearing full recovery from ACL injury
Golden (knee) is close to making a full recovery from his ACL injury and should be 100 percent for the start of next season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Golden will likely enter camp as the starting weak side linebacker alongside the likes of Chandler Jones, Deone Bucannon and Karlos Dansby. While rookie Haason Reddick was solid when stepping in for Golden last season, the Cardinals seem to favor Golden's experience and could use Reddick elsewhere. Either way, Golden's recovery process seems to be moving along just fine.
