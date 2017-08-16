Play

Golden (ankle) didn't practice Tuesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The absence marks Golden's second in row and follows an offseason bout with plantar fasciitis. It's unclear if his ankle injury is related to the previous concern, but he'll likely focus on rehab now with the aim of achieving full heath by Week 1.

