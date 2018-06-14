Golden (knee) admitted Wednesday that he doesn't have a clear time line for a return to the field, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports. "If I can get back and feel healthy by preseason, that would be good," Golden said. "If not, then of course I want to be ready by the time the season starts."

Golden was knocked out for the 2017 season Week 4 due to a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, he had followed up a breakout 12.5-sack campaign in 2016 with no sacks among his 11 tackles in three-plus games. His rehab has progressed to the point that he's been a part of a running program for more than two months, but the training staff clearly is taking a cautious approach with the pass rusher. When it comes to his place in the defense, Golden will be switching to defensive end from outside linebacker as the unit transitions to a 4-3 alignment, a move that could help him bounce back as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.