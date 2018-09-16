Cardinals' Markus Golden: Not playing Week 2
Golden (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
When he returned to practice Wednesday with a limited showing, Golden took one of the final steps in his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee suffered Week 4 of last season. With just one week of drills under his belt, though, the Cardinals have opted to wait a bit longer to clear the pass rusher.
