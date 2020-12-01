Golden registered four tackles, including a tackle for loss, one pass deflection and one interception during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Patriots.

A QB hit from teammate Jordan Hicks left Cam Newton's pass fluttering in the air, allowing Golden to come away with a key turnover on the opening drive of the game. Golden has thus far recorded one sack in his four appearances since rejoining the Cardinals on Oct. 23 via a trade from the Giants. A Week 13 matchup against the Rams will be challenging from a pass rusher's perspective, as Los Angeles is tied for the fifth-fewest sacks surrendered per game this season (1.4).