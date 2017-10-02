Play

Golden (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Golden is out for the season after Monday's MRI revealed a torn ACL, which he sustained during Sunday's matchup with the Niners. Despite being off to a slow start this season, his absence is undoubtedly a blow to the Cardinals defense. Kareem Martin, a 2014 third-rounder, is expected to slide into the starting lineup as a result.

