Cardinals' Markus Golden: Questionable for Sunday
Golden (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals seem to be optimistic that both Golden and Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) will return from serious injuries this weekend. In the case of Golden, he's almost one year removed from tearing the ACL in his right knee, which was finally sound enough for the pass rusher to log full practices this week. Still, the Cardinals don't have to reveal whether Golden will suit up until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Logs full practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Not playing Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Returns to practice•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Will not play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Markus Golden: Misses practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...