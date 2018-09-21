Golden (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals seem to be optimistic that both Golden and Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) will return from serious injuries this weekend. In the case of Golden, he's almost one year removed from tearing the ACL in his right knee, which was finally sound enough for the pass rusher to log full practices this week. Still, the Cardinals don't have to reveal whether Golden will suit up until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.